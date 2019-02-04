AECOM Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETAECOM (ACM)ACMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.02B (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.