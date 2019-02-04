BOE, EU agree on clearinghouse oversight ahead of Brexit
Feb. 04, 2019 1:13 PM ETLondon Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF), ICELDNXFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Bank of England and European Union regulators agree on oversight of clearinghouses, Bloomberg reports, marking another step by officials to prevent problems should the U.K. crash out of the EU without a deal.
- The agreement between the BOE and European Securities and Markets Authority is key for London-based clearinghouses to handle business from clients in the EU.
- Will help operations continue at the London Stock Exchange Group's (OTCPK:LDNXF) LCH Ltd., clearinghouses run by the London Metal Exchange, and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -0.9%), and securities depositories based in the U.K.
- Previously: U.K., EU regulators to cooperate on financial firms' oversight post-Brexit (Feb. 1)