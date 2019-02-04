AGCO Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.58B (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.