Ametek Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)AMEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ametek (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AME has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.