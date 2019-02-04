Viper Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETViper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)VNOMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-64.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.01M (+33.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VNOM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.