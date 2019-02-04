Hubbell Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+23.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HUBB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.