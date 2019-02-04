Lennox Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)LIIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Lennox (NYSE:LII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $851.89M (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.