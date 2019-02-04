UGI Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)UGIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.