Premier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETPremier, Inc. (PINC)PINCBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $415.63M (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PINC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.