Waddell & Reed Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETWaddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)WDRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+36.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.25M (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WDR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.