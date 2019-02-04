Energizer Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)ENRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (-0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $572.6M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.