BlackRock declares monthly distribution on funds
- BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BZM) - $0.0474.
- BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) - $0.0520.
- BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE:MNE) - $0.0400.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) - $0.0445.
- BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) - $0.0425.
- BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) - $0.0405.
- BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - $0.0460.
- BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - $0.0445.
- Payable Mar. 01; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 14.
- Press Release