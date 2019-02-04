BlackRock declares monthly distribution on funds

Feb. 04, 2019 1:35 PM ETBZM, MIY, MNE, MHN, MYN, BSE, BQH, BNYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BZM) - $0.0474.
  • BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) - $0.0520.
  • BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE:MNE) - $0.0400.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) - $0.0445.
  • BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) - $0.0425.
  • BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) - $0.0405.
  • BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - $0.0460.
  • BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - $0.0445.
  • Payable Mar. 01; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 14.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.