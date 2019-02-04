Roku marks double-digit gain amid executive change, Comcast streaming report

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is on the move today, up 10% , in the wake of a executive change and a weekend report suggesting Comcast would stick with a Roku-based technology rather than developing an Apple TV app.

BestAppleTV reported that Comcast wouldn't build a tvOS app to stream its cable systems, after the company previously said it would pass on using Apple TV as an infrastructure for streaming.

Instead, Comcast will tap the Now TV streaming system of recent acquisition Sky, which is offered via a Roku-powered device, according to the report.

"Our idea to enter the business is to leverage Sky's technology ... We think this approach has a much better chance to get scale quickly," NBCUniversal's Steven Burke said in Comcast's earnings call, and BestAppleTV reconfirmed with sources that the company doesn't plan a stand-alone tvOS app.

Earlier today, Roku said it's adding Mustafa Ozgen, currently CEO of SmartKem Limited, to replace its senior VP and general manager of Roku TVs and Player Chas Smith.

Ozgen's title will be senior VP and GM of Account Acquisition. Smith will retire and exit at the end of the quarter.