Brooks Automation Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $174.46M (-7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BRKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.