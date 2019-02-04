Fear index recedes since Fed adopts dovish tone

U.S. equity market volatility has fallen to its lowest level since early October as investors are reassured by the Federal Reserve's "patient", "wait-and-see" stance regarding future interest rate hikes.

The Cboe volatility index--or the VIX--is down 1.7% in afternoon trading, and earlier touched 15.78, its lowest intraday reading since Oct. 8. The last time it fell below 16 was Dec. 3.

Previously: The Fed maintains fed funds rate at 2.25%-2.50% (Jan. 30)

