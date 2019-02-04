Vishay Intertechnology Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETVishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)VSHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+37.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $760.84M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VSH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.