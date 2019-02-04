Entegris Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)ENTGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $396.08M (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.