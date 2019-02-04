Ashland Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETAshland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)ASHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $584.97M (-30.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.