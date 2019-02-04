Group 1 Automotive Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.84B (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GPI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.