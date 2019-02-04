Shutterfly Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETShutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)SFLYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.21 (+67.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $955.05M (+60.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SFLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.