Catalent Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)CTLTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $608.38M (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTLT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.