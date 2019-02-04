Jack Henry & Associates Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETJack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)JKHYBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.3M (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JKHY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.