Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)VRTXBy: SA News Team
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+73.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $820.13M (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.