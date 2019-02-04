Hi-Crush Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETHCRSQBy: SA News Team31 Comments
- Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-114.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.5M (-34.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCLP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.