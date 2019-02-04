Cerner Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETCerner Corporation (CERN)CERNBy: SA News Team
- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CERN has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.