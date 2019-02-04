AmeriGas Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETAmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU)APUBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- AmeriGas Partners (NYSE:APU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $767.17M (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APU has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.