Microchip Technology Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+40.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MCHP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.