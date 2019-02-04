Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)BDXBy: SA News Team
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.62 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.12B (+33.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BDX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.