RBC Bearings Q3 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETRBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)ROLLBy: SA News Team
- RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $175.82M (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROLL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.