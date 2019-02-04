Telecom Italia: Auditors not yet granting Vivendi meeting request
Feb. 04, 2019
- Telecom Italia (TI +1.1%) statutory auditors are still reviewing a complaint by top shareholder Vivendi (VIVHY +0.8%), saying the conditions to call the special shareholders meeting Vivendi requested aren't yet met.
- Vivendi lost control of the board to Elliott Management last spring, but exercised its right in December to call for a special meeting (separate from a planned March 29 general meeting) in order to propose a new slate of its own.
- After an evaluation, "in relation to the Board’s decision we consider that the conditions for the exercise of the powers to convene a specific meeting pursuant to Art. 2367 have not been met," the auditors say.
