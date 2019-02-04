Kinder Morgan OK to begin startup process for Elba Island LNG

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.5%) wins approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission begin a weeks-long commissioning process for the first production unit at its Elba Island liquefied natural gas export terminal in Savannah, Ga.
In a Friday order, the FERC gave KMI permission to start introducing natural gas into equipment at the company's $2B liquefied natural gas plant.
KMI hopes to have the first of 10 production units being built on the Elba Island facility in service by the end of Q1; the facility will be able to produce up to 2.5M metric tons/year of LNG once all 10 are operational.
