Kinder Morgan OK to begin startup process for Elba Island LNG

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.5% ) wins approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission begin a weeks-long commissioning process for the first production unit at its Elba Island liquefied natural gas export terminal in Savannah, Ga.

In a Friday order, the FERC gave KMI permission to start introducing natural gas into equipment at the company's $2B liquefied natural gas plant.

KMI hopes to have the first of 10 production units being built on the Elba Island facility in service by the end of Q1; the facility will be able to produce up to 2.5M metric tons/year of LNG once all 10 are operational.