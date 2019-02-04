BHP, Rio Tinto both downgraded at J.P. Morgan

BHP (BHP +0.2% ) edges higher even after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral, saying while BHP likely will follow Rio Tinto (RIO +1.9% ) in raising shareholder returns, it has "inferior balance sheet capacity over the medium term" and a "less defensive balance sheet."

JPM analyst Dominic O'Kane views BHP's valuation as full at current share levels.

At the same time, JPM downgrades Rio to Neutral from Overweight, saying the stock's recent rally already reflects higher earnings expectations for the iron ore miners.