Pembina to build C$4.5B petrochemical plant JV in Alberta

  • Pembina Pipeline (PBA -0.3%) and joint venture partner Kuwait Petrochemical Industries announce a final investment decision to build a propose 550K metric tons/year integrated propane dehydrogenation plant and polypropylene upgrading facility in Alberta.
  • PBA says the C$4.5B project to turn propane into plastic will help deliver world prices to land-locked western Canadian oil and gas producers.
  • PBA expects the PDH/PP facility to be in-service by mid-2023, subject to environmental and regulatory approvals, and generate annual run-rate adjusted EBITDA of $275M-$350M net to the company.
