Fannie boosts small loan limit for the multifamily market

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -4.2% ) boosts the loan limit of small mortgage loans for the multifamily market to $6M from $3M or less nationwide and $5M or less in high-cost markets.

"Increasing the loan limit for our small mortgage loan program will provide more capital and liquidity to the small loan marketplace and help address the significant affordable workforce housing supply issues facing our country today," said Michael Winters, vice president of Multifamily Customer Management at Fannie Mae.

Fannie Mae has has also added several new eligible markets that get certain pricing and underwriting benefits. The new metropolitan statistical areas are: Denver, Miami, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City.

