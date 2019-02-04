Ellie Mae +9.5% on exploring a sale - report

Ellie Mae (NYSEMKT:ELLI) gains 9.5% after a DealReporter story on Friday said the company hired Morgan Stanley to explore a potential sale, which brought out a flurry of analyst notes.

RBC (Sector Perform, $80 target) calls the math for a premium acquisition price "tricky" but sees the "rationale" for the deal as ELLI controls an about 40% share of the U.S. mortgage volume while the market is "at or near the bottom of the cycle."

JPMorgan (Underweight, $76) thinks a traditional PE deal would be unusual due to the "typical fundamentals" sought after that type of transaction. The firm says Ellie faces a couple more quarters of challenging market dynamics.

Susquehanna (Negative, $53) points out that Morgan Stanley still covers Ellie Mae without restriction, which would typically only be the case if no "meaningful" sale progress has been made.