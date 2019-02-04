Cowen points to Tesla-Maxwell synergy

Cowen is one of the first research firms out of the box with analysis on why Tesla (TSLA +0.1% ) acquired Maxwell Technologies (MXWL +49.2% ) earlier today.

"We see the deal offering three layers of synergies for Tesla relative to other would be-acquirers," notes analyst Jeffrey Osborne on the rare Tesla add-on. "Namely, applications in automotive, grid applications combining lithium ion batteries and ultracapacitors for grid stabilization and ancillary services, and opportunities for Tesla to improve energy density, and thus range, with Maxwell’s dry electrode capability and graphite expertise," he adds.

While Maxwell is up around 50% today, shares still trade about 36% below their 52-week high.