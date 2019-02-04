Analysts split on bullish vs. bearish view of GE free cash flow
Feb. 04, 2019
- Another day of analyst commentary on General Electric (GE -0.4%) brings more sharply divided opinions, particularly on GE’s free cash flow and whether or not it is reason for celebration or concern.
- GE’s disclosure that the power business’ free cash flow is negative $2.7B “suggests that the rest of GE Industrial's cash conversion was around 100%,” which makes Barclays' Julian Mitchell believe there is more room for upside in the stock as investors’ fears about liquidity ease.
- "The fact that management was willing to pin a number on the expected cash contribution from Industrial to Capital, in a way that it was not willing to do for broader EPS/FCF guidance, suggests a high degree of confidence that the risk of a major 'liquidity hole' at [GE Capital] is very small," Mitchell writes.
- But Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch, reiterating his Underperform rating and $7 price target, thinks the bullish math does not add up, saying investors have raised their hopes too high too soon on the heels of Q4 results that "just weren’t that good."
- "Our cash flow scenario, including GE Capital, results in a total company cash deficit of $6B in 2019 and another ~$1B in 2020," meaning those expecting a sharp recovery could be in for a nasty surprise, according to Inch.
