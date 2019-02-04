Early reports on Super Bowl action favorable for casinos, sports betting firms

DraftKings (DRAFT) tells CNBC it recorded 300K mobile sportsbook apps bets on the Super Bowl in the state of New Jersey. DraftKings partners in New Jersey with Resorts Casino Hotel, owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.

FanDuel (OTC:PDYPF, OTCPK:PDYPY) says it took down 350K bets on the Super Bowl. The company has a partnership with Boyd Gaming (BYD +0.6% ) that covers U.S. mobile sports bets.