BP Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 BP
- BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.75B (-9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.