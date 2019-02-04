Emerson Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 By: Mohit Manghnani
- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.21B (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EMR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.