Snap Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $376.79M (+31.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SNAP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.

