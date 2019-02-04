Anadarko Petroleum Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETAnadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)APCBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+238.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.31B (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward.