Three CP Rail crew members killed in train derailment

  • Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) confirms the death of three crew members of one its freight trains after a derailment near the Alberta-British Columbia boundary.
  • British Columbia’s Environment Ministry says 30-40 grain cars jumped the tracks and that the train's locomotive is in the Kicking Horse River; there is no word yet concerning fuel or other contaminants entering the water.
  • Deaths involving railway employees and passengers in Canada are rare; the most recent data from the Transportation Safety Board indicated four employees or passengers died due to accidents in 2017.
