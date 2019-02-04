Stocks stretch out gains, led by tech sector

Stocks continued to push higher to close near session highs, led by the technology sector (+1.6%), as Google rose 2% ahead of its quarterly earnings report after today's close.

Shares of widely held tech names including Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Netflix also finished with gains of at least 2%.

Continued optimism about a potential trade truce between the U.S. and China have helped boost tech shares in particular, according to TD Ameritrade manager of trading strategy Shawn Cruz.

"There’s not any negative news developing on the trade dispute with China front," Cruz said. "That’s giving tech a little bit of a bid today."

Also, earnings season largely has fared better than expected, with results so far from the 47% of the 100-plus companies in the S&P 500 reporting profits rising 12% in Q4, according to FactSet, continuing a streak of double-digit growth.

The S&P 500 industrials (+1.3%) and communication services (+1%) sectors also topped today's leaderboard, while only the health care (-0.3%) and materials (-0.2%) groups ended with losses.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, pushing both the two-year yield and 10-year yield 3 bps higher to a respective 2.53% and 2.72%, while the U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.3% to 95.84.

WTI crude oil slipped 1.3% to $54.56/bbl after briefly touching their highest intraday levels of the year.