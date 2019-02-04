Alphabet -2.5% despite Q4 beats

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) drops 2.5% aftermarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 22% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: Google Properties, $27.02B (consensus: $26.75B); Google Network Members' Properties, $5.6B (consensus: $5.56B); Google Other, $6.5B (consensus: $6.43B); Other Bets, $154M (consensus: $187.4M).

Traffic acquisition costs or TAC were $7.4B (consensus: $7.62B; up from $6.58B in Q3) or 23% of revenue, down a percentage point from last year's quarter. Google Properties paid clicks grew 86% Y/Y and cost per clicks fell 29%.

Other key metrics: Operating income, $8.2B (consensus: $8.61B); Operating margin, 21% (consensus: 22.1%).

