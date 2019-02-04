Skyworks Solutions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ET By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $973.76M (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward.