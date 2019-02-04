Glu Mobile -12% after Q4 loss

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) has tumbled 11.9% after hours following a surprise loss and guidance for a sequential bookings drop in its Q4 earnings.

Revenue grew 19% in Q4 but fell just short of consensus, and bookings grew 18% to $98.2M. Full-year bookings hit a record $384.6M.

Net loss was trimmed to $1.3M from a year-ago $39.6M but still trailed consensus.

Free cash flow was $28.9M for the full year.

"The execution of our Growth Games strategy in 2018 allowed us to deliver stackable bookings and strong adjusted EBITDA profitability," says COO/CFO Eric Ludwig.

For Q1, it's guiding to bookings of $88M-$90M; for the full year, it's raised guidance on bookings to $435M-$445M. That full-year guidance includes partial contributions from current beta titles Diner DASH Town and WWE: Universe, but no contribution from a Disney/Pixar title entering beta later in Q1.

The company also announced that it's developing the next-generation title in its Deer Hunter franchise.

