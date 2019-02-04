SoCalGas asks customers to curb nat gas use during California cold snap
Feb. 04, 2019 4:30 PM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) SoCalGas urges customers to use less natural gas until further notice to avoid straining its system as colder weather covers its service area.
- Overnight temperatures in Los Angeles are expected to drop as low as 39 degrees F during Monday-Wednesday, ~10 degrees below normal at this time of year, before rising to near normal levels later in the week.
- Gas supplies have been tight in Southern California this winter because of limitations on several SoCalGas pipelines and reduced availability of the Aliso Canyon storage field following a massive leak three years ago.
- The utility says it has been pulling gas from Aliso to avoid removing too much fuel form its other storage facilities.