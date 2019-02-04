Seagate +2.8% on Q2 EPS beat

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) gains 2.8% after Q2 results that beat EPS estimates, met on revenue, and included only a slight Y/Y capacity drop in a quarter with a challenging demand environment.

Revenue breakdown: HDD, $2.49B (consensus: $2.51B); Enterprise Systems, Flash and Other, $225M (consensus: $188.6M).

Capacity shipped: Total, 87.4 EB (last year: 87.5 EB); Enterprise, 36.4 EB (last year: 37.4 EB) with Mission Critical up from 2.1 EB to 3.4 EB and Nearline down from 35.1 to 33; Client Non-Compute, 32.6 EB (last year: 30.9 EB); Client Compute, 18.4 EB (last year: 19.2 EB).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release/Supplemental information

