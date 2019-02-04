Hartford reports 2-year $1B stock buyback, Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 04, 2019 4:43 PM ETThe Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)HIGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) reports $1.0B share repurchase authorization through Dec. 31, 2020. Based on projected holding company resources, Hartford sees spending most of the authorization in 2020.
- Q4 core EPS of 78 cents blows past the average analyst estimate of 57 cents even though it's down 81 cents from the year-ago period.
- HIG +0.2% in after-hours trading.
- Q4 total revenue of $4.63B misses consensus estimate by $160M; compares with $4.59B a year ago.
- Q4 earned premiums of $4.00B rises from $3.80B a year earlier.
- Q4 underlying combined ratio of 92.8% vs 93.1% a year ago.
- Q4 net investment income of $457M rose 16% from $394M a year ago.
- Q4 commercial lines core earnings of $337M rose 20% Y/Y.
- Q4 personal lines core loss of $166M widened from a loss of $46M Y/Y.
- Q4 property & casualty core earnings fell 35% to $156M Y/Y.
- Q4 group benefits core earnings of $136M increased 103% Y/Y.
- Total Hartford Funds assets under management of $104.8B fell 9% Y/Y.
- Book value per diluted share excluding AOCI of $39.40 as of Dec. 31, 2018, rose from $35.29 a year earlier.
- For 2019, excluding the effect of the Navigators acquisition, Hartford sees commercial lines underlying combined ratio of 91.0%-93.0% and personal lines underlying combined ratio of 91.0%-93.0%.
- Sees 2019 P&C current accident year catastrophe loss ratio of 4.2.
- Sees 2019 group benefits core earnings margin 6.0%-7.0%.
- Conference call on Feb. 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET.
