Hartford reports 2-year $1B stock buyback, Q4 earnings beat

  • Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) reports $1.0B share repurchase authorization through Dec. 31, 2020. Based on projected holding company resources, Hartford sees spending most of the authorization in 2020.
  • Q4 core EPS of 78 cents blows past the average analyst estimate of 57 cents even though it's down 81 cents from the year-ago period.
  • HIG +0.2% in after-hours trading.
  • Q4 total revenue of $4.63B misses consensus estimate by $160M; compares with $4.59B a year ago.
  • Q4 earned premiums of $4.00B rises from $3.80B a year earlier.
  • Q4 underlying combined ratio of 92.8% vs 93.1% a year ago.
  • Q4 net investment income of $457M rose 16% from $394M a year ago.
  • Q4 commercial lines core earnings of $337M rose 20% Y/Y.
  • Q4 personal lines core loss of $166M widened from a loss of $46M Y/Y.
  • Q4 property & casualty core earnings fell 35% to $156M Y/Y.
  • Q4 group benefits core earnings of $136M increased 103% Y/Y.
  • Total Hartford Funds assets under management of $104.8B fell 9% Y/Y.
  • Book value per diluted share excluding AOCI of $39.40 as of Dec. 31, 2018, rose from $35.29 a year earlier.
  • For 2019, excluding the effect of the Navigators acquisition, Hartford sees commercial lines underlying combined ratio of 91.0%-93.0% and personal lines underlying combined ratio of 91.0%-93.0%.
  • Sees 2019 P&C current accident year catastrophe loss ratio of 4.2.
  • Sees 2019 group benefits core earnings margin 6.0%-7.0%.
  • Conference call on Feb. 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Hartford Financial beats by $0.21, misses on revenue (Feb. 4)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.